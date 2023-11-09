Don't Alter Charges For Charter Flights: AERA To Airports

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: The airport tariff regulator Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) has issued a notice to airports warning them against charging business jet operators for optional services has reviewed a copy of the 7 November letter which warned airport operators that this amounts to 'altering aeronautical charges.' Mint reported on 28 October that Adani group had introduced general aviation charges for private jet operators at six of its airports, citing two people familiar with the development people close to the development, Mint had reported that the Adani group airports were levying this charge on the basis of every passenger on private aircraft operators. The Adani group operates seven airports in the country, including Mumbai, and the new charge has been introduced at six of its airports-Guwahati, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram and Ahmedabad.“It has been reported to AERA by the stakeholders that some of the airport operators (major airports) are imposing/levying charges for non-aeronautical services (viz, Elite Meet and Greet service), which are otherwise an optional service for the charter/aircraft operators, and making them a pre-requisite, for availing aeronautical services in respect of charter flights,” the AERA notice said.“Making such aeronautical charges mandatory for availing aeronautical services tantamounts to altering the aeronautical charges, thus violating the provisions of AERA act, 2008,” the regulator added has said the AERA Act, 2008, does not entail services such as 'Elite Meet and Greet service' as a mandatory prerequisite for operating a charter flight to an airport and any non-compliance to the pro-visions of the Act will invite punitive actions from the regulator under Section 38 and 40 of the Act.“...all the airport operators/service providers (major airports) are hereby directed to desist from resorting to such practices (mandating availing of optional non-aeronautical services as a pre-requisite for providing aeronautical service), if any,” AERA said.“Adani Airports offers Elite meet and Greet service which is an optional service. We confirm that these services are optional and do not impact charter operations in any way,” Adani Airports said in response to a query.

