IT Services Cos Navigate A Year Of Changes At Top

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Bengaluru/Mumbai: Eight information technology services companies, including two of India's largest, have appointed new leaders in the last 12 months to steer the organizations, marking the highest number of CEO changes in a year for the IT services sector.

