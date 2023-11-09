Hotel Boom: 34 New Properties Opened, Transactions Soar In Q2

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: Despite a minor drop in revenue per available room, there was a surge in key signings, and opening of hotel properties in July-September. According to the latest edition of JLL's Hotel Momentum India report, 34 hotels were inaugurated during this period, and 2,400 rooms were added to the organised hotel business. Notably, over 80% of these properties were in tier II and tier III cities, 59 hotels comprising around 4,700 rooms were signed, out of which 12 hotels, or 23% of the inventory signed during this quarter, were conversions from other brands Q2 FY23, 54 hotels were signed adding 4,300 rooms to the organised sector.“Hotel development activity will continue to grow, in terms of hotel opening and signings. However, we anticipate this growth in average daily rate will level out over the next year owing to the dynamic geopolitical scenario that may impact demand to some extent,” Jaideep Dang, managing director, Hotels and Hospitality Group, India, JLL, said the positive growth, the sector experienced a marginal 4.5% decline in revenue per available room, or RevPAR compared to Q1 FY24, indicating a moderation in demand. This fall could be attributed to the seasonal shift in travel pattern during summer vacations and the onset of the monsoon season possibly affecting the occupancy rates is a performance indicator used in the hospitality sector to measure financial performance of a hotel hospitality sector continued its recovery in Q2, with 15.1% year-on-year growth in RevPAR, primarily driven by a significant increase in ADR, which was up 15.6% compared to a year ago owing to multiple international events held in key cities like the G20 summit, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, and Mumbai saw robust growth on the back sustained demand from corporate travel.

