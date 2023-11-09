Apple Festive Offer: You Can Get 50% Discount On Airpods With Iphone 14 Series

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Apple products are some of the most sought after during festive season sale events, with e-commerce websites offering lucrative discounts on iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad models and more.

Just in time for Diwali, Apple India has now revealed a plethora of holiday deals on a variety of devices.

The tech giant with its headquarters in Cupertino, California, is giving attractive discounts on its products in addition to exchange programmes, free engravings, flexible payment plans, and other perks. Most significantly, when you buy an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus, the business will give you a discount on third-generation AirPods.

The festive offers are headlined by a 50 percent discount on third-generation AirPods with Lightning Charging Case on the purchase of iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus.

For the difference, customers may also upgrade to second-generation AirPods Pro with USB Type-C MagSafe Charging Case or AirPods with a MagSafe Charging Case. This implies that you may get third-generation AirPods for Rs. 9,950 or upgrade to second-generation AirPods Pro for Rs. 14,950.

Along with their new iPhone, consumers will also receive a complimentary six-month membership to Apple Music. Additionally, they may obtain a complimentary inscription of their names or a special message on the AirPods.



Although customers cannot combine this holiday deal with quick cashback, education, or corporate employee purchase plan prices, they may still use their regular EMI and exchange alternatives.

This promotion is available online at the Apple Store and in-person at the Apple BKC and Apple Saket locations in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively, from November 8 to November 14.

It's also important to remember that, through November 14, Apple will continue to provide immediate savings of up to Rs. 10,000 on certain goods when using HDFC Bank credit card purchases. The majority of top banks also provide free EMI choices for three or six months to their customers.

Apple is also providing especially curated entertainment content for Diwali through Apple TV content, Apple Music playlists, and festive offers on App Store apps.

Finally, the company is also hosting a series of free talks and workshops, called Light Up Mumbai, at Apple BKC till November 14 to celebrate Diwali.

