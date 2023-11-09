Diwali 2023: 7 Tips To Stay Healthy During Festivities

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are seven practical tips to help you stay healthy and avoid over-eating during this Diwali

When faced with a variety of Diwali snacks choose the healthier ones like dry fruits and nuts.

By making conscious decisions, you can enjoy the festive spirit.

Our bodies often can misinterpret thirst as hunger. Stay hydrated! Water not only makes you feel fuller but also helps in digestion.

Make traditional Diwali dishes with healthy ingredients like whole grains, lean proteins, and good fats to create nutritious versions of your favorite dishes.

Maintaining an active lifestyle is crucial during the festive season. Incorporate physical activities like brisk walks, yoga, or even quick home workouts into your routine.

Plan your meal prior to Diwali day. Include nutrition rich food in the list that keep you satisfied and energised.

Eating mindfully not only enhances your overall dining experience but also helps you recognize when you're satisfied, preventing unnecessary over eating.

Start with smaller servings, allowing yourself to enjoy a variety of dishes without overindulging. Listen to your body's signals of fullness and resist the urge to overeat.