Malayalam Actor Kalabhavan Haneef Passes Away At 58

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: Popular Malayalam actor and mimicry artist Kalabhavan Haneef passed away on Thursday (Nov 9) at a private hospital in Ernakulam.

He had been undergoing treatment for a lung infection for a few days. The cremation will be held tomorrow at Mattancherry.



He entered the world of mimicry when he was still in school. He proceeded to demonstrate his abilities in the theatre as well. After that, the gifted actor joined the Cochin Kalabhavan. He was well-known for being a part of the center's mimicry group.

His debut film was Cheppukilukkana Changathi. He later acted in more than hundreds of titles. Hanif's character, who appeared as the groom in the super hit film Ee Parakkum Thalika, is still active in social media memes. Haneef has already acted in more than one hundred and fifty films. He was last seen in Jaladhara Pump Set starring Urvashi and Indrans.



Haneef has continued to use his screen name as Kalabhavan, adhering to the tradition of the organization's alumni. Haneef is a skilled mimic of Raghavan and Nedumudi Venu.

He played pivotal roles in serials like Minnukettu, Nadhaswaram, etc. Haneef has also been a part of shows like Abi's Corner, Comediyum Mimicsum Pinne Njanum, Manassiloru Mazhavillu, Tilana Tilana, etc. Minnukettu was a family drama that portrayed the story of a father, his daughters and their struggles.

Haneef is survived by his wife Wahida and two children

Sharooqu Haneef and Sithara Haneef.