Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty Comments On Facebook Post Over Gender Equality In Government School

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) There are many topics and discussions on social media these days. Some of them reach the right people where they need to be. At the same time, a Facebook post about gender equality is going viral on social media. The post was shared by Vipin Vilfred, who works at KSEB.



Vipin has shared a picture of a timetable to clean a classroom in a top government school in Thiruvananthapuram. The interesting thing about the timetable is that only girls are assigned to clean the classroom. In this generation, where equality is discussed, such discrimination is still taking place in schools. He requested to investigate the matter through his post.

Vipin wrote on Facebook, "This is the timetable schedule in the ninth classroom of a government school in Thiruvananthapuram district, which has excellent academic standards. Only girls are responsible for cleaning the class. At least in this era, this kind of discrimination should never happen. The responsibility of keeping one's place clean is the same for everyone, regardless of gender. My daughter said that in her school, the classroom is cleaned by boys on alternate days. Therefore, it is a situation where authorities have to look and take action".





Reacting to the Facebook post, Minister V. Sivankutty said that the matter would be investigated.

Vipin shared a photo of a weekly schedule for class cleaning duty. A total of 24 girls' names are on the list. They have been divided into groups. Four to five girls are assigned to clean the classroom every day.

Many people have responded to Vipin's post. Some pointed out that such discrimination is common in schools.