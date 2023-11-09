Samosa To Cheese Balls: 7 Popular Finger Foods On Diwali 2023

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Certainly! Diwali is a time for celebration and indulgence in delicious treats. Here are seven popular finger foods to enjoy on the festive occasion of Diwali 2023.

Samosa are deep-fried pastries filled with spiced potatoes and peas, are a classic favourite.

Pani Puri is made with deep-fried shells of dough filled with boiled potato, chana (chickpeas), masala and spices.

Aloo tikki chaat seasoned with spices often served with chutneys, is a popular finger food for Diwali.

Pakoras get made with a spicy besan batter with veggies like onion, eggplant, potato, cauliflower and paneer.

Kebabs, like Seekh, Shami, and Galouti made with either chicken, paneer, veggies or minced mutton, are usually served with naan or rumali roti.

Toasted bread with butter, chutneys and spicy aloo masala filling, the Aloo sandwich is a popular finger food for Diwali.

Deep-fried balls made from cheese, herbs, and spices are popular finger food on Diwali.