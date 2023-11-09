Diwali In Rajasthan Gets Political Twist As 'Modi Bombs' Witness Surge In Sales

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the midst of the intense political atmosphere in Jaipur, Rajasthan, as Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot engage in verbal sparring ahead of elections, another vibrant scene unfolds in the state – the spirited preparations for the Diwali festival. Amidst the festivities, a unique trend has emerged: firecrackers named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi are gaining popularity and flying off the shelves.

In Jodhpur, the demand for "Modi bombs" has witnessed a sudden surge during the pre-Diwali sales. These special firecrackers, labeled with Namo and Modi, come in various types with prices ranging from Rs 150 to Rs 500 per packet. Each packet offers distinctive sounds and volumes, providing a diverse range of auditory experiences for enthusiasts.

Shopkeepers promoting these Modi-themed firecrackers highlight that they contain less chemical content compared to other fireworks, resulting in reduced pollution. However, the trade-off is a more powerful explosion. The presence of Prime Minister Modi's image on the packaging is cited as a contributing factor to the increasing demand for these crackers.

Interestingly, the overall cost of firecrackers has seen a significant hike this year, with prices soaring by up to 20%. The ones designed to burst in the air or light up the sky command an even higher price. While eco-friendly firecrackers are also available, they remain confined to specific outlets, limiting accessibility for environmentally conscious consumers.

As Rajasthan experiences the dual excitement of political fervor and festive preparations, the popularity of Modi-themed firecrackers adds a distinctive touch to the Diwali celebrations, reflecting the intertwining of politics and culture in the vibrant state.

