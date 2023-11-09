India Challenges Qatar Court's Death Sentence For 8 Navy Personnel; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In response to the death sentences handed down to eight Indian Navy personnel by a Qatari court in October, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday (November 9) officially confirmed the submission of an appeal. The MEA revealed that the Indian embassy in Doha secured additional consular access to the detainees on November 7.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi provided insights during a weekly briefing, stating, "Qatar has a court of first instance that gave the judgment on eight Indian employees. The judgment is confidential and has been shared with the legal team. An appeal has been filed in this regard. We are also in touch with Qatari authorities."

Telangana Minister KTR falls from election rally vehicle in Nizamabad (WATCH)

India's pursuit of justice for the Navy personnel continues, with a second consular access granted to the detainees, as confirmed by Bagchi. The initial judgment from the Qatari first-instance court, though confidential, has been communicated to the legal team, prompting the submission of an appeal. Ongoing dialogue with Qatari authorities remains a priority.

Minister S. Jaishankar has actively engaged with the families of the detained individuals, assuring them of continued legal support.

Cash-for-query case: Ethics panel approves report with narrow 6:4 split decision

The eight Navy personnel, including Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, and Sailor Ragesh, all former Indian Navy personnel, were sentenced to death on undisclosed charges.