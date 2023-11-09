Dundreggan Rewilding Centre Near Loch Ness Wins International Tourism Award

(MENAFN- Pressat) Dundreggan Rewilding Centre, a Trees for Life initiative in Glenmoriston near Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands, has been awarded the British Guild of Travel Writers International Tourism Award for the Best Tourism Project in the UK and Ireland.

Winners were announced at the Guild's Annual Gala Awards Dinner on 5 November at Middle Temple Hall in London.

The prestigious event recognises excellence in tourism projects in the UK and across the world, and brings together more than 200 British Guild of Travel Writers members with ambassadors, ministers of state, travel and tourism organisations and travel editors, journalists and bloggers.

Dundreggan Rewilding Centre Director, Laurelin Cummins-Fraser, said:“We are delighted to have been recognised by the British Guild of Travel Writers and its members. Our centre only opened in April this year, so to be awarded such a significant accolade so soon is a testament to the unique visitor experience we offer here at Dundreggan and our fantastic team who deliver a first-class service.

“The Rewilding Centre is a world first, and a gateway for our visitors to explore this regenerating and stunning Highland landscape, which Trees for Life has been rewilding since 2008.

“The centre offers people opportunities to celebrate the region's rich natural and cultural heritage and connect with nature, and we hope that our visitors leave inspired to make small changes that can have a big impact for generations to come.”

Developed in consultation with the local community, the free-to-access visitor attraction based at Trees for Life's 10,000-acre Dundreggan estate offers year-round events and activities, accessible forest trails, a café and events space, a storytelling bothy, outdoor play area and purpose-built accommodation with 20 bedrooms.

For more information, visit

