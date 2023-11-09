(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Stocks in Play
11/9/2023 - 9:04 AM EST - Element79 Gold Corp : Announces further to its news release dated November 2, 2023, the Company will complete a consolidation of the authorized and issued common shares of the Company, effective at the opening of the markets on November 8th, 2023, on the basis of a one post-consolidated Common Share for each ten pre-consolidation Common Shares. Effective at the opening of markets on November 8, 2023, the Common Shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing ticker“ELEM”. The new CUSIP number will be 28619A200 and the new ISIN number will be CA28619A2002. Element79 Gold Corp shares C.ELEM are trading unchanged at $0.11.
