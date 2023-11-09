               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Official Reception Organized In Honor Of Participants Of 16Th Summit Of ECO In Tashkent


11/9/2023 10:09:19 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An official reception has been organized in honor of the participants of the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization in Tashkent, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

