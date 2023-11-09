Official Reception Organized In Honor Of Participants Of 16Th Summit Of ECO In Tashkent

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An official reception has been organized in honor of the
participants of the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation
Organization in Tashkent, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended the event.
