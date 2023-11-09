Bitcoin Value Tops $36,000 First Time Since May 6, 2022

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The value of bitcoin rose above $36,000 on Thursday for the
first time since May 6, 2022, the Coindesk platform said at 2:47
a.m. Moscow time, Azernews reports, citing
TASS.
As of 2:47 a.m. Thursday Moscow time [11:47 p.m. GMT on
Wednesday], bitcoin gained 1.73%, trading at $36,031. The growth
slowed down by 2:51 a.m. Moscow time, standing at $35,758
(+0,98%).
Bitcoin is a decentralized system of the eponymous
cryptocurrency based on blockchain technology. It can be issued by
any user who is a member of the system. The system concept was
published in November 2008, but has exploded in popularity in
recent years.
