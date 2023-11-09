Bitcoin Value Tops $36,000 First Time Since May 6, 2022

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The value of bitcoin rose above $36,000 on Thursday for the first time since May 6, 2022, the Coindesk platform said at 2:47 a.m. Moscow time, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

As of 2:47 a.m. Thursday Moscow time [11:47 p.m. GMT on Wednesday], bitcoin gained 1.73%, trading at $36,031. The growth slowed down by 2:51 a.m. Moscow time, standing at $35,758 (+0,98%).

Bitcoin is a decentralized system of the eponymous cryptocurrency based on blockchain technology. It can be issued by any user who is a member of the system. The system concept was published in November 2008, but has exploded in popularity in recent years.