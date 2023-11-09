Despite Russian Shelling, Corridor In Black Sea Working - 11 Ships Near Ports

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The movement of merchant ships to and from Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea through the temporary sea corridor does not stop despite the shelling of port infrastructure by Russian troops.

The Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine (Restoration Ministry) reported this, Ukrinform saw.

"Six vessels with 231,000 tonnes of agricultural products on board have left the ports of Odesa region and are heading towards the Bosphorus. Five vessels are waiting to enter ports for loading. The movement through the Ukrainian corridor did not stop despite Russia's systematic attacks on port infrastructure," the statement said.

According to the Restoration Ministry, since August 8, 2023, when the temporary corridor established by the Ukrainian Navy came into effect, 91 vessels have transported 3.3 million tonnes of agricultural and metal products for export, and 116 vessels have called at the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdennyi.

"The defense forces are doing everything possible to counter the aggressor country's attacks on port infrastructure. The world has already realized that the principles of international law do not exist for the aggressor country, and we are grateful to our partners for their support with air defense systems," the ministry emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, on November 8, the Russian army struck the Liberian-flagged bulk carrier Kmax Ruler with a Kh-31P anti-radar missile as it was entering one of the ports of Odesa region. As a result, the pilot was killed, and another port employee and three crew members, citizens of the Republic of the Philippines, were injured by the debris. The vessel was heavily damaged.

Under the procedural guidance of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation into the criminal proceedings over violation of the laws and customs of war has been initiated.