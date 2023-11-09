Ukraine Returns Three More Children To Government-Controlled Territory

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three more children have been returned to Ukrainian government-controlled territory.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson regional military administration, announced this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Three children are again in Ukrainian government-controlled territory," he wrote.

Prokudin said that this news is the result of a colossal amount of work done by many services. In particular, the Office of the Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the Ministry for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, the Save Ukraine charity organization, guardianship authorities, and the children's service worked to bring back two families in which children are raised.

The regional governor said that parents and children are currently working with psychologists and are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

He said that as many as 146 children from the Kherson region had been returned to Ukrainian government-controlled territory since the beginning of 2023.