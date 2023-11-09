Church Shelled By Russians Shown In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Military Administration showed a church shelled by Russians in the Korabel (Ostriv) neighborhood of Kherson.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, posted the photos on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"The church in the Korabel neighborhood," Prokudin wrote.



He noted that on November 9 it was shelled by Russian terrorists.

As reported, on November 9, as a result of shelling by Russian troops in the Korabel district of Kherson, four injured were hospitalized, one person suffered a mild contusion, and one was killed. There were reports of damaged apartment buildings, the premises of the invincibility center, and an educational institution.