Awqaf Minister Calls On Imams To Perform Prayers For The Absent For Gaza, Palestine Martyrs


11/9/2023 10:03:03 AM

Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra)-- Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Khalaileh called on all imams countrywide to perform the "prayers for the absent" following the Friday prayer, aiming to pray for the martyrs who lost their lives in the Gaza Strip and occupied Palestine due to the brutal Israeli war on them.
This came in a circular issued by Khalaileh, on Thursday to the directors of the Awqaf departments in the Kingdom.

