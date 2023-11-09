Energy Ministry, GJU Launch Energy Innovation Platform

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) - Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, in partnership with German-Jordanian University (GJU) on Thursday, launched the Energy Innovation Platform (EIP) as the first portal concerned with providing sustainable and innovative solutions in the region, to network specialized experts "directly, quickly, and non-profitably" with individuals in various sectors.During the launching ceremony, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Dr. Saleh Kharabsheh, said the platform is considered a "remarkable" opportunity to develop "innovative and realistic" solutions to the challenges facing the various commercial, industrial, residential and other sectors.This process, he said, is carried by using the "latest" possible energy technologies and providing "sustainable, inventive and effective" solutions for all parties by networking experts and specialists globally in all energy fields and individuals in those sectors "directly, quickly, and non-profitably."Kharabsheh valued the "effective" partnership between GJU, the Ministry, the German International Cooperation Agency (GIZ), and the platform team to work together to find solutions to challenges that go beyond the local level, calling for providing continuous support to expand scope of the platform's work regionally.Meanwhile, GJU President, Dr. Alaa Al-Din Al-Halhouli, said the university has an expert staff that will serve the platform requirements by networking with all partners, to provide innovative solutions to the challenges submitted to the portal.For his part, Director of the Energy Innovation Platform Project, Dr. Ayman Bataineh, said the platform provides "important" services to the targeted sectors by offering support, consultation and advice to increase energy efficiency and provide educational resources, and online training.Bataineh added that the new portal will also provide initial energy assessment and assistance in energy auditing and report preparation, especially about energy use and feasibility of installing photovoltaic cells.The platform, he noted, facilitates access to the latest energy technologies for experts in the energy field, provides opportunities to gain practical expertise, and contributes to offering sustainable and energy-saving solutions.Here is the link of Energy Innovation Platform: edu