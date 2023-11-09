JAF, BDF Sign Minutes Of Military Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) -Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) -Arab Army and its Bahraini counterpart signed minutes of joint cooperation at the JAF General Command on Thursday.The minutes of cooperation, which was signed by Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti and Chief of Staff of Bahrain Defense Force (BDF), Lt. Gen. Theyab bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, aimed to enhance joint cooperation and work, as well as exchanging expertise in the military fields between the two brotherly countries.Speaking during the signing ceremony, Huneiti stressed the "deep-rooted" relations between JAF and BDF, and the "unified and consistent" positions towards regional and international issues.Hneiti said such meetings affirm the "strategic, brotherly" Jordanian-Bahraini relations and aim to strengthen joint cooperation in all fields.For his part, Lt. Gen. Al Nuaimi stressed BDF's keenness to bolster the the two armies' "distinguished" relations and exchange views on multiple common military issues, expressing pride in the honorable Jordanian positions towards regional issues.At the end of the visit, Lt. Gen. Al Nuaimi wrote a word in the guest book.