Jordan's New Ambassador To Jakarta Presents Credentials To King Of Malaysia

Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) -Jordan's new Ambassador to Malaysia, Ismail Maaytah, on Thursday presented his credentials to King of Malaysia, His Majesty Al Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al Mustafa Billah Shah, as the Kingdom's accredited, plenipotentiary and resident envoy to Malaysia.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.