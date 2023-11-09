               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Jordan's New Ambassador To Jakarta Presents Credentials To King Of Malaysia


11/9/2023 9:20:36 AM

Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) -Jordan's new Ambassador to Malaysia, Ismail Maaytah, on Thursday presented his credentials to King of Malaysia, His Majesty Al Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al Mustafa Billah Shah, as the Kingdom's accredited, plenipotentiary and resident envoy to Malaysia.

