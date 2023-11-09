Jaghbir Lauds Gov't Decision To Approve Investor Card

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) - Head of Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI), Fathi Jaghbir, praised Ministry of Interior's cooperation in investor issues, especially facilitations provided for their residency, entry and exit from the Kingdom's soil.In a statement on Thursday, Jaghbir referred to the Council of Ministers' decision Wednesday to approve investor card in its (A and B) categories to provide services to Syrian investors and their family members, who hold an investor family card, to replace the service card for the Syrian community.The decision, he noted, was a demand submitted during a meeting that brought together Interior Minister Mazen Faraya and investors in the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) building, to learn directly about problems facing investors in Jordan's industrial sector.Jaghbir also valued Faraya's efforts and the interior ministry's cooperation, which helped issue the gov't decision and other moves that contribute to facilitating investors' transactions in the Kingdom.This effort, he said, would attract more investments, highlighting the "major" role played by the Public Security Directorate (PSD) in protecting investors.Additionally, he affirmed ACI will continue to follow up and solve all issues facing industrial investors in the Kingdom, in cooperation with ministries and concerned authorities, especially Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, which plays a "key" role in this regard.Foreign and Arab investments in the Kingdom, especially the Syrian, contributed to developing Jordanian products in some sectors, primarily chemicals and foodstuff, according to Jaghbir.Jaghbir added that number of industrial facilities owned by Syrian investors in Jordan stand at 350 establishments that employ approximately 6,000 workers.