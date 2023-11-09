Belgium Provides Funding To Investigate War Crimes In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- The Belgian government is providing EUR five million for the International Criminal Court's (ICC) investigation into possible war crimes in Gaza, local media reported.

The United Nations already accused both the Israeli army and Hamas of crimes in the conflict, said Belgian news agency Belga on Thursday.

The CD and V (Flemish Christian and Democratic party) and the Green and Socialist parties in Belgium have made it clear they favour sanctions against Israel in response to the bombing of hospitals and refugee camps in the Gaza Strip.

It noted that last Monday Prime Minister Alexander De Croo called Israel's actions in Gaza "no longer proportionate."

The government has also been calling for a humanitarian ceasefire, a stance which remains in place following Wednesday's Cabinet meeting, it added. (end)

