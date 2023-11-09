Tajikistan: Visit To The Egyptian KIMO Plant

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

On November 8, 2023, Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Arab Republic of Egypt Zarobiddin Kosimi visited KIMO mineral fertilizer plant during a working visit to Aswan region of this country.

During the meeting with the management of the company and familiarization with its activities, a fruitful conversation was held on the implementation of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Egypt in the direction of localization of industry and exchange of experience in the production and use of mineral fertilizers, development of agriculture, irrigation and land reclamation.

