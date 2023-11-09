Ukraine Ready To Resume Supply Of Agricultural Products To Indonesia - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said in a phone call with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo that Ukraine is ready to resume the supply of agricultural products to Indonesia.

The Ukrainian leader said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"We discussed progress in the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, which I presented at the G20 summit in Indonesia a year ago. I talked about three successful meetings at the level of advisers as part of the preparation of the Global Peace Summit and invited Indonesia to join these efforts," Zelensky said.

He said that despite Russia's attempt to obstruct civilian shipping in the Black Sea, Ukraine remains the guarantor of global food security.

Zelensky also briefed Widodo on alternative "grain corridors" and said that Ukraine is ready to resume the supply of agricultural products to Indonesia.

Zelensky invited Widodo to join the Grain from Ukraine global humanitarian initiative and the Grain from Ukraine Summit in November.

"We also discussed the situation in the Middle East. Ukraine stands for the protection of civilians, the unimpeded operation of humanitarian corridors and general de-escalation. Ukraine is committed to resolving the situation according to a two-state solution," Zelensky said.