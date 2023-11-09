Kuleba: Ukraine Held 200 Rounds Of Talks With Russia Since 2014, But That Did Not Stop Putin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since 2014, Russia has quickly violated 20 ceasefire agreements reached with Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.

"To those with short memories: Between 2014 and 2022, Ukraine held about 200 rounds of talks with Russia. During this period, 20 ceasefire agreements were reached, all of which were quickly violated by Russia," he wrote.

According to Kuleba, none of the 200 rounds of talks or the 20 ceasefires have prevented Putin from launching a brutal all-out invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

"Those who argue that Ukraine should negotiate with Russia now are either uninformed or misled, or they side with Russia and want Putin to take a pause before an even larger aggression," the minister said.

Some media outlets reported last week that U.S. and European officials had allegedly started discussing with Ukraine possible peace negotiations with Russia to end the war. In response to these reports, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that no one was exerting pressure on him in this matter.

State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel, in turn, said that the U.S. administration was not aware of any discussions with Ukraine that could encourage Kyiv to make peace with Russia in order to speed up the end of the war in Ukraine.