TRNC Congratulates Azerbaijan On Occasion Of State Flag Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Foreign Ministry of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) shared a post on its official X account and congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of the State Flag Day, Azernews reports.

The post reads:

"We sincerely congratulate the people and government of our fraternal country Azerbaijan on the occasion of November 9 - State Flag Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan and wish the glorious flag to fly freely in every corner of the Azerbaijani lands forever."

To recall that by the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated November 18, 2009, November 9 is celebrated in Azerbaijan as the State Flag Day.