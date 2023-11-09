TRNC Congratulates Azerbaijan On Occasion Of State Flag Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Foreign Ministry of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus
(TRNC) shared a post on its official X account and congratulated
Azerbaijan on the occasion of the State Flag Day, Azernews reports.
The post reads:
"We sincerely congratulate the people and government of our
fraternal country Azerbaijan on the occasion of November 9 - State
Flag Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan and wish the glorious flag
to fly freely in every corner of the Azerbaijani lands
forever."
To recall that by the order of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated November 18, 2009, November 9 is
celebrated in Azerbaijan as the State Flag Day.
