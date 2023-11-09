Kuwait FM, British Counterpart Discuss Israeli Aggression On Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah stressed on Thursday the importance of immediate end of Israeli crimes in Gaza.

During his meeting with British counterpart James Cleverly, on the sidelines of the extraordinary Arab Summit, due in Riyadh on Saturday to discuss the Israeli aggression on Palestine, Sheikh Salem also called for joining international efforts to deliver humanitarian aid into Gaza without escalating the situation.

Both sides tackled latest alarming developments in the Gaza Strip and ways to end crimes committed against the Palestinian people.

The top diplomat affirmed Kuwait's strong position in supporting the Palestinian people and their right of having their independence, as well as reaching a fair and permanent solution for their issue. (end)

