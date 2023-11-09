Seven Killed, 13 Others Wounded In A New Attack On Jenin - Moh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the death of seven Palestinians, while 13 others wounded, some severely, in another Israeli attack on Jenin camp, raising the West Bank's death toll on Thursday to nine.

The Israeli army launched a missile on a group of youth in the camp, alongside a wide-scale operation, which is still ongoing, as Israeli military reinforcements keep coming to Jenin.

Israeli occupation have completely destroyed more than 60 mosques throughout the Gaza Strip, as well as 136 partially destroyed, said head of Governmental Media Office in Gaza Salamah Maarouf in a press statement.

The occupation continues its violent raids on Gaza for the 34th day in a row, killing Palestinians throughout the Strip.

Eyewitnesses told KUNA that Israeli tanks penetrating Gaza were firing shells violently towards Palestinian homes since the morning. (pickup previous)

