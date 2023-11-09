               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Indian Police Gun Down Militant In Jammu, Kashmir


11/9/2023 9:12:27 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- Indian police said on Thursday that a militant was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Press Trust of India said quoting a police spokesperson that the militant was killed in Kathohalan area of Shopian, upon information received about his whereabouts.
New Delhi accuses Islamabad of supporting and funding armed groups in Kashmir, claims that Islamabad deny. (end)
