Stocks In Play

11/9/2023 - 8:51 AM EST - Oncolytics Biotech Inc. : Provides an update on the planned program for pelareorep in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. Oncolytics' collaborator, The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, a pancreatic cancer patient advocacy organization, advised the company that it is implementing a strategic re-evaluation of the Precision PromiseSM program. Oncolytics now plans to conduct an adaptive Phase 3 program of pelareorep, gemcitabine, nab-paclitaxel, and atezolizumab, similar to the Precision Promise study and manage it directly within our Clinical Group and a contract research organization with the goal of enrolling the first patient in mid-2024. Additionally, Oncolytics and PanCAN confirmed that PanCAN will continue with its plans to grant US$5 million to Oncolytics as part of the Therapeutic Accelerator Award for the new Phase 2 GOBLET study arm evaluating the combination of pelareorep and modified FOLFIRINOX in pancreatic cancer patients. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares T.ONC are trading -$0.02 at $2.15.



