Applications for Season 16 of Stars of Science are Open

Doha, Qatar, November 09, 2023- Qatar Foundation's (QF) edutainment show Stars of Science – which drives scientific innovation and entrepreneurship among Arab youth – announced that applications for its upcoming season 16 are open, and invited aspiring Arab innovators to apply for an opportunity to join the show and transform their innovative ideas into tangible solutions.

Claiming the title of Top Arab Innovator in season 15 was robotics engineer Mohammed Abbas Albumijdad from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He created a crawler robot for vertical surfaces, named ‘Wall-Bot’. Designed specifically to monitor large vertical spaces, it will be used for various purposes, including the inspection of dams and skyscrapers, as well as bridges for cracks, cleaning, and other purposes in hard-to-reach or hazardous areas.

“I am proud to be the first Saudi winner in Stars of Science, and I dedicate this win to my fellow countrymen. My journey on the show had its fair share of challenges, but I am happy that it eventually led to the creation of the first robotic prototype that will help engineers around the world in their inspection of building sites, and has the potential to save countless human lives per year. This wouldn’t have been possible without the support provided by Stars of Science,” said Albumijdad.

Since its inception in 2009, Stars of Science has generated an extensive network of local and international partnerships. Recognizing the importance of fostering the next generation of Arab innovators through global collaborations and mentorships, Stars of Science organized a trip to Hong Kong for the three finalists of season 15, taking them to the heart of technological advancement at Cyberport and the Hong Kong Science Park. There, they got the opportunity to engage and forge connections with rising tech enterprises and build active synergies that will drive forward the future of technology and innovation.

Comprising 168 members from 18 Arab countries, the Stars of Science alumni community underscores the region's potential for scientific excellence and innovation. Notably, Ahmad Al Ghazi, a finalist from season 2, has gained recognition for pioneering the AI-powered walker, the ‘CAN Go’ smart cane, making it to TIME's list of the 200 best inventions of 2023.

Last year saw the crowning of the show’s first female winner, Sumaiya Al Siyabi, whose passion for marine life led to the creation of the device, ‘Remediation and Disposal of Micro-Plastics’, which can trap and dispose of microplastics in large water bodies.

“As a working mother and scientist, I am grateful for the support I got from Stars of Science in realizing my entrepreneurial ambitions. I encourage all aspiring innovators to apply for the next season as this show is an incredible platform that can turn your vision into reality and change the world,” says Al Siyabi.

Season 14 alumnus Youcef Fermi is currently working as the lead research and development engineer of atmospheric plasma innovative applications in a French-based firm. He is on the precipice of transforming the automotive industry by disrupting the traditional method of producing hydrogen gas through ground-breaking technology, also known as the plasma torch downstream process.

“My experience as a Stars of Science candidate transformed my mindset. As an academic, I had assumed that developing an innovative device to market standards would take years. However, the program, with its network of high-level experts, provided me with all the knowledge and resources I needed to accelerate the production process from idea to market in just three months,” said Fermi.

To apply for Stars of Science season 16, please submit your application by Friday, 1 December 2023 on the website , where you can also learn more about the alumni, innovations, and what their successes could mean for you.





