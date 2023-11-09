Soy Oil Biofuel Breakthrough At Brazil’S Petrobras

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian oil giant Petrobras has achieved a groundbreaking feat by processing soybean oil entirely into biofuel.



This development occurred at the Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) unit of the Riograndense Petroleum Refinery (RPR) in Rio Grande do Sul.



The company's announcement signals a key innovation in the biofuel sector. Their technology, crafted by the Cenpes, allows the use of pure renewable material.



This creates petrochemicals that are sustainable.



Petrobras is now set to produce renewable petrochemicals and fuels, such as LPG, marine fuels, propylene, and bioaromatics.



These products are crucial for industries like synthetic rubber, nylon, and PVC production.



The President of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, views the energy transition as an essential and irreversible path for the company.



He takes pride in creating traditional oil derivatives from plant-based oil, showcasing a combination of ingenuity and a shift towards greener energy that benefits Brazil.







This trial was possible through a cooperative agreement among the entities with stakes in RPR, executed in May 2023.



The process began in October, with a soybean oil delivery and scheduled maintenance to adapt the FCC unit to this new raw material, in line with Cenpes's guidelines.

Refinery About to Start

By November 1st, the refinery started processing the completely renewable resource, proving its operational viability.



Another test is on the calendar for June 2024. It will explore co-processing mineral load with bio-oil derived from non-food biomass.



The aim is to produce propylene, gasoline, and diesel with a renewable fraction.



Petrobras is channeling roughly 45 million Brazilian reais (about 9 million USD) into finalizing the renewable processing development.



Felipe Jorge, the RPR's General Director, cited the Petrobras technology as a powerful transition strategy towards a more eco-friendly future.



He expressed optimism that next year, renewable energies will be produced efficiently, without neglecting their current fuel and product markets.

