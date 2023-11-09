Chile’S Inflation Rate Reaches 3.7% In Current Year

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile's inflation edged up by 0.4% in October, reaching a total of 3.7% for the year thus far. This data comes from Wednesday's National Statistics Institute (INE report.



The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 5% for the past year.



Food and drink prices rose by 0.9%, and housing and utility costs went up by 1%. However, clothing and footwear saw a price drop of 3.7%.



The report detailed notable changes in specific areas. Tourist package prices jumped by 11.4% this month. Fuel prices rose 3.4%, and wine prices climbed 8.6%.



In contrast, airfare dropped by 6%, and furniture prices decreased by 10.6%.



Looking back, Chile ended the previous year with a 12.8% inflation rate amid an economic downturn. It marked the highest inflation peak in thirty years.







The Central Bank of Chile anticipates a decrease in the inflation rate by this year's end. It targets a return to around 3% by 2024.

Background

Chile has historically managed moderate inflation levels. However, the country faced a dramatic rise to 12.8% in 2022, its highest in three decades.



This surge was part of a global trend during post-pandemic recovery. High inflation has affected economies worldwide, with rising costs of living.



The Chilean government has implemented measures to curb inflation. These include monetary policies and interest rate adjustments.



The Central Bank's target is to stabilize inflation at about 3% in the near future. Economists view this goal as vital for Chile's economic health and public confidence.

