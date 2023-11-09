Ecuador’S Security Sweep In Largest Prison

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Police and military teams conducted a search operation in Ecuador's biggest prison in Guayaquil after a violent confrontation between inmates.



President Guillermo Lasso stated that such searches for dangerous items will continue. This action is part of a broader effort to tackle corruption and disarm inmates.



In response to a deadly incident in July, the government has been regularly sending forces into prisons.



These operations aim to seize illegal items and are in partnership with SNAI , the prison oversight body.



The Armed Forces have made it clear that their goal is to keep the prison safe and orderly. This latest action was a response to recent inmate violence.



Two prisoners were hurt in the clash, but authorities managed to control the situation.



The prison has a long history of violence, particularly due to conflicts between drug-related gangs.







The ongoing strife in the prisons has been a crisis since early 2021, resulting in numerous deaths.

Background

Ecuador has struggled with prison violence for years. The country's largest prison, Penitenciaria del Litoral, often becomes a battleground.



Gang rivalry, particularly tied to drug trafficking, fuels the conflicts. These clashes have claimed the lives of over 400 inmates since 2021.



The government has declared a state of emergency in the penitentiary system. This measure allows more frequent and intensive searches by security forces.



Sweeps for contraband and weapons are part of this emergency protocol. President Lasso's administration seeks to restore order and safety in prisons.

