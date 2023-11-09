São Paulo’S Paulista Avenue’S Top Bars For 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Three of Brazil's best bars, as chosen by EXAME Casual in 2023, sit near São Paulo's Paulista Avenue.



This area is a hub for top-notch drinks and classic pubs. A jury picked these spots. They were 60 critics and influencers from across Brazil.



They each chose ten bars. There was no set order. Votes got counted to make a list.



If scores were the same, they listed them alphabetically. This list helps people find the best bars.



Jurors also picked their top bartenders. These are the mix masters of the bars. The full list is below. It includes the best bars in São Paulo and Rio.



SubAstor has been a favorite since 2009. It has a secret feel, like the hidden bars of the past.



You must go downstairs inside another bar, Astor, to get there. Bartenders Alex Sepulchro and Fábio La Pietra offer drinks with Brazilian flavors using global methods.







Their Butiá Sour includes gin and a fruit named butiá. It cost 46 reais ($9.80). They also have the Bijoux Caju.



It also costs 46 reais. It comes in a special glass. SubAstor serves food too. Try their Club Sandwich or carpaccio sandwich.



You can find SubAstor at Alameda Min. Rocha Azevedo, 72, Bela Vista. It's open from Wednesday to Saturday.



The Punch Bar started quietly in 2020. It stays out of the spotlight. Owner Ricardo Tooru Miyazaki prefers it that way.



The space is small and cozy. It's hidden in a gallery. Because it's so popular, you need to book ahead.



It has two seatings a night. It feels like a tiny Tokyo. The bar serves classic and new drinks.



Miyazaki mixes the drinks himself. One popular choice is the Kurobune. They serve simple food to pair with the alcohol, like meats.



Find The Punch Bar at Rua Manoel da Nóbrega, 76, Paraíso, São Paulo. It's open Monday to Saturday.



Riviera Bar is a mix of old and new. It has been around for 74 years. It's at the crossroads of Paulista Avenue and Consolação.



It never closes, serving drinks and food 24/7. Try their Negroni or the Laerte pizza.



Visit Riviera at the Anchieta building's corner any time you like.

Top 100 Selected Bars

The finalists chosen by EXAME Casual's jury are spread across ten cities in the country:



Tan Tan, São Paulo

Santana, São Paulo

The Liquor Store, São Paulo

Nosso, Rio de Janeiro

Caledonia Whisky & Co., São Paulo

SubAstor, São Paulo

Bar do Capincho, Porto Alegre

MiniBar Gem, Salvador

Cervejaria Viela, Belo Horizonte

Bar Pirex, Belo Horizonte

Bar dos Arcos, São Paulo

Boca de Ouro, São Paulo

Koya88, São Paulo

Picco, São Paulo

Bar da Dona Onça, São Paulo

Guarita, São Paulo

Guilhotina, São Paulo

Moela, São Paulo

Balcão, São Paulo

Cineclube Cortina, São Paulo

Fel, São Paulo

Nit, São Paulo

Regô, São Paulo

Seen, São Paulo

The Punch Bar, São Paulo

Arp, Rio de Janeiro

Astor, São Paulo

Cachaçaria Lamparina, Belo Horizonte

Locale Caffè, São Paulo

Ponto Gin, Curitiba

Quartinho, Rio de Janeiro

Bar Urca, Rio de Janeiro

Bagaceira, São Paulo

Chanchada, Rio de Janeiro

Continental, Curitiba

Gogo (Elena), Rio de Janeiro

Liz Cocktails & Co., Rio de Janeiro

Sede261, São Paulo

Sylvester, São Paulo

Timbuca, Belo Horizonte

Trinca, São Paulo

Abaru, São Paulo

Adega Pérola, Rio de Janeiro

Boteco Rainha, RJ/SP

Bottega 21, São Paulo

Brewteco, Rio de Janeiro

Cabernet Butiquim, Belo Horizonte

Caju, São Paulo

Dōmo Bar, São Paulo

Fechado, São Paulo

Galeto Sat's, Rio de Janeiro

Ginger, Curitiba

Jaguara, Curitiba

Labuta Mar, Rio de Janeiro

Lardo, São Paulo

Mercadinho Bicalho, Belo Horizonte

Mykola Lab Bar, Curitiba

Nicolau Bar da Esquina, Belo Horizonte

Vasco da Gama, 1020, Porto Alegre

Agulha, Porto Alegre

Ananã, Curitiba

Balbino & Martins, Curitiba

Central, Recife

Da Lora, Belo Horizonte

Do Luiz Fernandes, São Paulo

Do Luiz Nozoie, São Paulo

Do Momo, Rio de Janeiro

Do Zezé, Belo Horizonte

Borgo Mooca, São Paulo

Cheiroso, Rio de Janeiro

Bracarense, Rio de Janeiro

Café e Cana, Salvador

Casa Alvorada, Belo Horizonte

Clos, São Paulo

EAP Empório Alto dos Pinheiros, São Paulo

Elevado Bar, São Paulo

Flora, São Paulo

Florestal, Belo Horizonte

Gran Bar Bernacca, São Paulo

Kotori, São Paulo

Le Jazz Petit, São Paulo

Lemí Gastrobar, Curitiba

Marinho Atlântica, Rio de Janeiro

Mesa, Porto Alegre

Moema, Belo Horizonte

Ōkinaki, Belo Horizonte

Olivos 657, Porto Alegre

Press, Porto Alegre

Sambiquira, Curitiba

São Cristóvão, São Paulo

Stuzzi, Rio de Janeiro

Toro, Gramado (RS)

Vian, Rio de Janeiro

Altas Gastrobar, Brasília

Baretto, São Paulo

Cais Rooftop Lounge, Recife











