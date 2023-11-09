São Paulo’S Paulista Avenue’S Top Bars For 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Three of Brazil's best bars, as chosen by EXAME Casual in 2023, sit near São Paulo's Paulista Avenue.
This area is a hub for top-notch drinks and classic pubs. A jury picked these spots. They were 60 critics and influencers from across Brazil.
They each chose ten bars. There was no set order. Votes got counted to make a list.
If scores were the same, they listed them alphabetically. This list helps people find the best bars.
Jurors also picked their top bartenders. These are the mix masters of the bars. The full list is below. It includes the best bars in São Paulo and Rio.
SubAstor has been a favorite since 2009. It has a secret feel, like the hidden bars of the past.
You must go downstairs inside another bar, Astor, to get there. Bartenders Alex Sepulchro and Fábio La Pietra offer drinks with Brazilian flavors using global methods.
Their Butiá Sour includes gin and a fruit named butiá. It cost 46 reais ($9.80). They also have the Bijoux Caju.
It also costs 46 reais. It comes in a special glass. SubAstor serves food too. Try their Club Sandwich or carpaccio sandwich.
You can find SubAstor at Alameda Min. Rocha Azevedo, 72, Bela Vista. It's open from Wednesday to Saturday.
The Punch Bar started quietly in 2020. It stays out of the spotlight. Owner Ricardo Tooru Miyazaki prefers it that way.
The space is small and cozy. It's hidden in a gallery. Because it's so popular, you need to book ahead.
It has two seatings a night. It feels like a tiny Tokyo. The bar serves classic and new drinks.
Miyazaki mixes the drinks himself. One popular choice is the Kurobune. They serve simple food to pair with the alcohol, like meats.
Find The Punch Bar at Rua Manoel da Nóbrega, 76, Paraíso, São Paulo. It's open Monday to Saturday.
Riviera Bar is a mix of old and new. It has been around for 74 years. It's at the crossroads of Paulista Avenue and Consolação.
It never closes, serving drinks and food 24/7. Try their Negroni or the Laerte pizza.
Visit Riviera at the Anchieta building's corner any time you like.
Top 100 Selected Bars
The finalists chosen by EXAME Casual's jury are spread across ten cities in the country:
Tan Tan, São Paulo
Santana, São Paulo
The Liquor Store, São Paulo
Nosso, Rio de Janeiro
Caledonia Whisky & Co., São Paulo
SubAstor, São Paulo
Bar do Capincho, Porto Alegre
MiniBar Gem, Salvador
Cervejaria Viela, Belo Horizonte
Bar Pirex, Belo Horizonte
Bar dos Arcos, São Paulo
Boca de Ouro, São Paulo
Koya88, São Paulo
Picco, São Paulo
Bar da Dona Onça, São Paulo
Guarita, São Paulo
Guilhotina, São Paulo
Moela, São Paulo
Balcão, São Paulo
Cineclube Cortina, São Paulo
Fel, São Paulo
Nit, São Paulo
Regô, São Paulo
Seen, São Paulo
The Punch Bar, São Paulo
Arp, Rio de Janeiro
Astor, São Paulo
Cachaçaria Lamparina, Belo Horizonte
Locale Caffè, São Paulo
Ponto Gin, Curitiba
Quartinho, Rio de Janeiro
Bar Urca, Rio de Janeiro
Bagaceira, São Paulo
Chanchada, Rio de Janeiro
Continental, Curitiba
Gogo (Elena), Rio de Janeiro
Liz Cocktails & Co., Rio de Janeiro
Sede261, São Paulo
Sylvester, São Paulo
Timbuca, Belo Horizonte
Trinca, São Paulo
Abaru, São Paulo
Adega Pérola, Rio de Janeiro
Boteco Rainha, RJ/SP
Bottega 21, São Paulo
Brewteco, Rio de Janeiro
Cabernet Butiquim, Belo Horizonte
Caju, São Paulo
Dōmo Bar, São Paulo
Fechado, São Paulo
Galeto Sat's, Rio de Janeiro
Ginger, Curitiba
Jaguara, Curitiba
Labuta Mar, Rio de Janeiro
Lardo, São Paulo
Mercadinho Bicalho, Belo Horizonte
Mykola Lab Bar, Curitiba
Nicolau Bar da Esquina, Belo Horizonte
Vasco da Gama, 1020, Porto Alegre
Agulha, Porto Alegre
Ananã, Curitiba
Balbino & Martins, Curitiba
Central, Recife
Da Lora, Belo Horizonte
Do Luiz Fernandes, São Paulo
Do Luiz Nozoie, São Paulo
Do Momo, Rio de Janeiro
Do Zezé, Belo Horizonte
Borgo Mooca, São Paulo
Cheiroso, Rio de Janeiro
Bracarense, Rio de Janeiro
Café e Cana, Salvador
Casa Alvorada, Belo Horizonte
Clos, São Paulo
EAP Empório Alto dos Pinheiros, São Paulo
Elevado Bar, São Paulo
Flora, São Paulo
Florestal, Belo Horizonte
Gran Bar Bernacca, São Paulo
Kotori, São Paulo
Le Jazz Petit, São Paulo
Lemí Gastrobar, Curitiba
Marinho Atlântica, Rio de Janeiro
Mesa, Porto Alegre
Moema, Belo Horizonte
Ōkinaki, Belo Horizonte
Olivos 657, Porto Alegre
Press, Porto Alegre
Sambiquira, Curitiba
São Cristóvão, São Paulo
Stuzzi, Rio de Janeiro
Toro, Gramado (RS)
Vian, Rio de Janeiro
Altas Gastrobar, Brasília
Baretto, São Paulo
Cais Rooftop Lounge, Recife
