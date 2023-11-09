(MENAFN- The Rio Times) At the Beira-Rio stadium, once the scene of their finals qualification, Fluminense and Internacional played to a goalless draw amidst a chorus of fan chants.



They celebrated their team's recent Conmebol Libertadore title. Although the game ended 0-0, the result did not dampen the spirits.



Fans proudly chanted "champions" in the visitor's area, referring to their recent victory. They also shouted "eliminated" in a nod to past successes.



Even Enner Valencia received cheers for his previous misses, showing fans' forgiving spirit.



Post-match, Fluminense's André discussed the squad's mindset. Coach Fernando Diniz had urged them to focus despite their big win.



André noted the challenge of playing at Beira-Rio, acknowledging Internacional's skilled team.



Fluminense played with a mixed squad, transitioning to more regular players as the game progressed. They aimed to score, but accepted the draw as a fair result.







This draw keeps Fluminense eighth in the league, with 46 points. Internacional is eleventh, holding 43 points.



Fluminense's spot in next year's contest is secure with the Libertadores trophy won. Fans, while watching, felt relief that Fluminense avoided a loss.



Coverage of Fluminense's journey through the Libertadores and the Brazilian Championship has been extensive.



Fans have kept up with every step via media, celebrating their team's successes and enduring support.

Background

Fluminense's achievement in the Conmebol Libertadores marks a historic moment. The win carved their name again in the tournament's history.



The team's journey to the title was filled with moments of resilience and skill. Fans reminisce about their team's past glory days and this win adds to their rich history.



The club has always been a significant force in Brazilian football. With numerous titles, Fluminense has a legacy of success.



The recent title win promises to bring more fans and hopeful talents to its fold. It also sets a higher standard for the team in future competitions.

