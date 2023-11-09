Latin America’S Largest LGBTQIA+ Event Unfolds In São Paulo

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) From today, Brazil's São Paulo has become the stage for MixBrasil, a vibrant celebration of LGBTQIA+ culture in Latin America.



Running until November 19, this even stands as the largest of its kind in Latin America. This year's theme, "Embracing Our Diverse Mix," promises an inclusive showcase.



The festival features films, plays, and queer-themed virtual experiences. It extends across seven cultural venues in the city.



Visitors can enjoy transmedia plays from three countries. They can also watch 119 films from across the globe.



These films come from 35 different countries, including Brazil . The festival includes queer-themed XR experiences.



These are from the U.S., Finland, Chile, France, Germany, and Portugal. MixGames highlights diversity-themed video games.







The Mix Icon Award honors Renata Carvalho this year. She is a renowned trans actress and activist.



The festival also presents "Growing with Diversity" for children. This includes films and workshops.



They are for kids and teens, focused on family themes. They offer a playful approach to understanding diversity.



Films from major international festivals feature in the program. They include award-winning films from Berlin and San Sebastian.



National films also shine. Several Brazilian filmmakers are premiering their works.



The event is free and includes online options. Platforms like Sesc Digital and Spcine Play offer access.



The event schedule is available online and on social media. MixBrasil enjoys support from cultural sponsors and the Ministry of Culture.



The festival takes place in various locations. These include the São Paulo Cultural Center and the Museum of the Portuguese Language.



Tickets are free and available an hour before shows at the venues. At the Museum of Image and Sound, XR and game access is on a first-come basis.



Entry to the Museum of the Portuguese Language is also free.

