Oxygen Park To Host Qatar Foundation's Ladies Night

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation's Ladies Night will return to Education City's Oxygen Park next week, with vendors donating their participation fees towards Palestinian cause.

Taking place from 6-10pm on Tuesday, November 14, and Wednesday, November 15, a range of sports and wellbeing activities for women and girls will be on offer, such as Zumba, kickboxing, HIIT sessions, and an organized 3km run, alongside food options and opportunities for artistic expression.

Over the summer, four Ladies Nights event were held at the Education City Stadium, collectively welcoming nearly 8,000 participants. Throughout November and December, Ladies Night will be held twice a week at Oxygen Park.

Entry to Oxygen Park is free. To register for specific sessions, or to find out more, download the Education City App, available on Apple Store and Google Play.