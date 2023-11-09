New Metrolink Service Update For Qatar University Areas

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: As a step to enhance accessibility, Mowasalat has announced few changes to the metrolink M148 that runs to and from Qatar University metro station.



HMC educates healthcare providers on treating tobacco addiction Unified tourist visa for residents, visitors of GCC countries launching soon

Read Also

"M148 will be split to serve the following routes, to enhance accessibility," stated the Mowasalat in its first and last mile service update.

M148 will serve the University of Doha for Science and Technology while M149 to Wadi Al Banat will operate in the new Immigration Department and Doha Institute for Graduate Studies.