Eating Habits During Aligner Treatment

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Clear aligners for teeth have revolutionized the field of orthodontics, allowing people to straighten their teeth without the hassle of traditional metal braces. However, during treatment, it's essential to maintain a healthy diet to protect teeth and ensure that aligners stay clean and free from discoloration.

Choose Soft Foods

Eating hard or crunchy food items can damage aligners and make them bend or warp. That's why it is highly recommended to choose soft food items during treatment. Selecting soft and chewy food items will help people avoid accidental damage to their aligners.

Avoid Sugary and Carbonated Drinks

Sugary and carbonated drinks can lead to tooth decay and cause cavities. Direct exposure to concentrated sugar and strong acids can cause enamel erosion, affecting an aligners' effectiveness. If a person feels like they must have a sugary drink, using a straw to help prevent the liquid from making direct contact with their teeth is helpful. Carbonated drinks are acidic in nature and can leave a residue on a person's teeth and aligners, making them discolored.

Properly Clean Teeth and Aligners

Cleaning teeth and aligners is crucial during aligner treatment. This ensures proper oral hygiene and protects teeth and gums from any unwanted stains. Use a good quality mouthwash and toothbrush and floss every day to maintain oral health. A person should ensure they clean their aligners by brushing softly with a toothbrush and rinsing in lukewarm water. Don't forget to use specialized aligner cleaners to clean trays and kill any germs or bacteria that can linger on the aligners.

Avoid Smoking During Treatment

If someone is a smoker, quitting is recommended to improve their overall health and protect their aligners and teeth. Smoking can lead to discoloration and even affect the condition of gums and teeth. The longer a person's aligner treatment goes on, the more harm smoking can do to their oral health.

Discuss Eating Habit Concerns with an Orthodontist

People should discuss any concerns they have surrounding their eating habits with an orthodontist to get a personalized diet chart that suits their individual treatment plan. Dental professionals will guide their patients on what to eat and avoid and give them tips on maintaining oral hygiene during treatment with clear aligners.

Why a Healthy Diet Is So Important

Clear aligners make teeth straightening convenient and effortless. However, it is imperative to maintain a proper diet and oral hygiene during aligner treatment to achieve optimal and lasting results. As clear aligner prices vary, a person should be sure to protect their investment. A diet high in sugar and low in essential nutrients can, over time, lead to tooth decay and gum disease, two of the most common oral health issues. Sugary and acidic foods and drinks can erode tooth enamel, leading to sensitivity and cavities. Also, a lack of necessary nutrients, such as calcium and vitamin D, weakens teeth and gums, making them more prone to infection and decay.

On the other hand, a healthy diet, rich in vitamins, minerals, and sufficient water intake, can help keep our teeth and gums healthy and strong. Adequate hydration and a balanced diet promote the production of saliva, which acts as a natural cleanser for our mouth and helps neutralize harmful acids produced by harmful bacteria. Eating the right foods is crucial in maintaining excellent oral health, preventing tooth decay, ensuring healthy gums, and speeding up aligner treatment.