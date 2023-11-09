(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has said it is rolling out its "One Window" e-government system across all government institutions in the near future.

Statement from KRG:

The "One-Window" system revolutionises administrative processes for citizens in the Kurdistan Region, making it easier to handle official documents at government offices. This system, currently rolling out in all Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs offices, brings unparalleled convenience and efficiency to citizens.

Kwestan Mohamad, Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, emphasised the government's commitment to eliminating bureaucracy and streamlining transactions. She revealed that dedicated rooms for the One-Window System are being established in Erbil, Duhok, Slemani, Halabja, and Garmian, specifically designed to cater for individuals with disabilities and special needs.

The One-Window System simplifies paperwork by directing citizens to designated windows where specialised staff can undertake administrative proceedings swiftly, eliminating the need for tedious and time-consuming routines.

This innovative approach will modernise the administrative structure, enabling the handling of 800 to 1,000 transactions daily.

Good governance is characterised by responsive and efficient administration, providing convenience and time savings for citizens. The Kurdistan Regional Government plans to expand the One-Window system across all government institutions in the near future.

(Source: KRG)

The post KRG rolling out "One Window" e-Govt System first appeared on Iraq Business News .