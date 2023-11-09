(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia Mostly Higher

















Most Asia-Pacific markets rose Thursday after indexes in the region fell for two straight days, while data from China showed consumer prices shrank faster than expected.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 spiked 479.98 points, or 1.5%, to 32,646.46.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index descended 57.17 points, or 0.3%, to 17,511.29, on pace for its third day in the red.

South Korea stocks ended marginally higher, after the benchmark Kospi, dropped 3.24% in the last two sessions, erasing more than half of what it gained earlier in the week when the country re-imposed a ban on short selling.

CHINA

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 inched up 1.76 points, or 0.1%, to 3,612.83.

Government data showed October consumer prices shrank 0.2% year-on-year in China, more than the 0.1% fall expected by economists polled by Reuters. Producer prices declined 2.6%, slightly smaller than the expected decline of 2.7%.

In other markets

In Taiwan, the Taiex forged ahead 4.82 points to 16,745.65.

In Korea, the Kospi index gathered 5.46 points, or 0.2%, to 2,427.08.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index was better by 5.6 points, or 0.2%, to 3,135.32.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 jumped 46.36 points, or 0.4, to 11,197.66.

In Australia, the ASX 200 grew 19.45 points, or 0.3%, to 7,014.90.





















MENAFN09112023000212011056ID1107400926