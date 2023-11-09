(MENAFN- Baystreet) S&P Still on Rise Amid Win Streak













S&P 500 futures rose modestly on Thursday following a session in which the broad-market index added to its longest winning streak since November 2021.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials gained 42 points, or 0.1%, to 34,215.

Futures for the S&P 500 were ahead 4.5 points, or 0.1%, at 4,404.

Futures for the NASDAQ fell 11.5 points, or 0.1%, to 15,375.

Disney rose 3% after reporting better-than-expected profit. On the other hand, Lyft dropped nearly 2% after bookings came in worse than anticipated and the rideshare platform said it would continue to struggle on the measure in the current quarter.

The moves follow a muted but momentous day on Wall Street. While the S&P 500 finished up just 0.1%, it marked the longest winning streak since 2021 at eight days. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite inched up by 0.08%, eking out a ninth winning day for its lengthiest stretch of positive sessions in two years. The Dow finished down by about 0.1%, snapping a seven-day run of gains.

Investors will watch Thursday for morning data on jobless claims. Traders will also follow remarks from a slate of Federal Reserve officials - including chair Jerome Powell - expected over the course of the day.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 leaped 1.5%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng backed 0.3%.

Oil prices climbed 34 cents to $76.57 U.S. a barrel.

