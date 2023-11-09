(MENAFN- Baystreet) Oil Prices Sustain Futures' Rise

Futures for Canada's main stock index inched upwards on Thursday, supported by a climb in oil prices, while investors looked forward to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments at an international conference later in the day.

The TSX Composite slid 45.38 points to close the Wednesday session at 19,530.21.

December futures improved 0.3% early Thursday.

The Canadian dollar nicked ahead 0.02 cents at 72.53 cents U.S.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange lost 4.1 points Wednesday to 514.05.

ON WALLSTREET

S&P 500 futures rose modestly on Thursday following a session in which the broad-market index added to its longest winning streak since November 2021.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials gained 42 points, or 0.1%, to 34,215.

Futures for the S&P 500 were ahead 4.5 points, or 0.1%, at 4,404.

Futures for the NASDAQ fell 11.5 points, or 0.1%, to 15,375.

Disney rose 3% after reporting better-than-expected profit. On the other hand, Lyft dropped nearly 2% after bookings came in worse than anticipated and the rideshare platform said it would continue to struggle on the measure in the current quarter.

The moves follow a muted but momentous day on Wall Street. While the S&P 500 finished up just 0.1%, it marked the longest winning streak since 2021 at eight days. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite inched up by 0.08%, eking out a ninth winning day for its lengthiest stretch of positive sessions in two years. The Dow finished down by about 0.1%, snapping a seven-day run of gains.

Investors will watch Thursday for morning data on jobless claims. Traders will also follow remarks from a slate of Federal Reserve officials - including chair Jerome Powell - expected over the course of the day.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 leaped 1.5%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng backed 0.3%.

Oil prices climbed 34 cents to $76.57 U.S. a barrel.

