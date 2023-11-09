US Congressional staffers call for ceasefire in Israel-Palestine conflict

(MENAFN) A group of dedicated Congressional staffers in the United States convened in front of the Capitol with a solemn purpose - to remember and mourn the lives lost in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Their gathering was not merely a gesture of remembrance; it was also a passionate call for an immediate cease-fire to end the ongoing violence. The group, self-identified as "Congressional Staff For A Ceasefire," issued a statement expressing their profound distress at the brutal attacks on Israeli civilians that occurred on October 7. Simultaneously, they voiced their deep concern over the Israeli government's response, which has tragically resulted in the loss of countless innocent Palestinian lives in Gaza.



In their statement, the group emphasized that their constituents are pleading for a cease-fire, and they see themselves as the responsive voice of the people. They went further to assert that their congressional leaders, situated in the Capitol, have not been adequately attuned to the sentiments and demands of the citizens they represent. As a result, the group called on their leaders to take immediate action, urging them to speak out in favor of a cease-fire, the release of all hostages, and an urgent de-escalation of the conflict.



In a touching tribute to those affected by the conflict, the demonstrators placed flowers in front of the Capitol building, symbolizing their condolences and support for peace. They also held a moment of silence to honor and remember the lives lost due to the violence that has afflicted the region.

