Azerbaijani National Team Becomes World Champion

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani national team won the world championship in polo
held in Baku.
The Azerbaijani national team won 4:0 over Morocco in the
final.
The goals of Azerbaijani team were scored by Tarlan Gurbanaliyev
(2), Shamil Budagov and Shahmar Naghizade. T. Gurbanaliyev was also
the top scorer of the championship with 6 goals. The bronze medal
was won by the Polish team, which defeated Uzbekistan 5:0.
Thus, the National Equestrian Festival dedicated to the 100th
anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, organized by the
Equestrian Federation of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ARAF) at the
Bina Equestrian Center, has ended.
