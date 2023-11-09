               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani National Team Becomes World Champion


11/9/2023 8:09:25 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani national team won the world championship in polo held in Baku.

The Azerbaijani national team won 4:0 over Morocco in the final.

The goals of Azerbaijani team were scored by Tarlan Gurbanaliyev (2), Shamil Budagov and Shahmar Naghizade. T. Gurbanaliyev was also the top scorer of the championship with 6 goals. The bronze medal was won by the Polish team, which defeated Uzbekistan 5:0.

Thus, the National Equestrian Festival dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, organized by the Equestrian Federation of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ARAF) at the Bina Equestrian Center, has ended.

MENAFN09112023000195011045ID1107400899

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search