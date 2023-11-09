Hamas's armed wing announces damage of 136 Israeli military vehicles

(MENAFN) Hamas's armed wing, the military branch of the Palestinian group, announced that they have recorded the destruction of 136 Israeli military vehicles since the commencement of Israel's ground operation in Gaza. The group's spokesperson, Abu Ubaida, conveyed this information during a broadcast on Al-Aqsa TV, which is linked to Hamas. He also highlighted the challenges they face in securing the release of their foreign detainees, as Israel's intensified airstrikes and military actions have hindered this process.



Regarding possible prisoner exchanges, Abu Ubaida emphasized that their primary approach is to negotiate a comprehensive agreement for the exchange of prisoners, whether in part or as a whole, or in groups. Both sides have prisoners from various categories, including women, the elderly, and individuals in poor health in Israeli prisons, and a similar situation exists in Palestinian custody.



Hamas had captured around 242 Israelis during Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, with the aim of potentially using them as bargaining chips in exchange for the release of approximately 6,000 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli detention. Families of the Israeli prisoners have been advocating for the prompt return of their loved ones, often expressing frustration with the Israeli government, particularly Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration. Abu Ubaida also mentioned that despite the challenging circumstances, they continue to engage with the Israeli enemy, even at close range.

