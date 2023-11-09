Transit Of Russian Gas Through Kazakhstan Brings Co-Op In Energy Sector To New Level - Tokayev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 9. Agreements on
the transit of Russian oil to China, as well as gas to Uzbekistan
through the territory of Kazakhstan, have brought cooperation in
the energy sector to a qualitatively new level, said President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a meeting with Russian
President Vladimir Putin, Trend reports.
"Over the past 3 years, trade turnover has increased by more
than 30 percent, and this positive trend continues. Based on the
results of 8 months of this year, mutual trade amounted to $17
billion, which is also a record figure," he said.
According to Tokayev, industrial cooperation is developing
dynamically.
As Tokayev noted, Russia is the undisputed leader in the number
of enterprises with foreign capital in Kazakhstan.
"More than 20,000 Russian companies are registered in our
country. Direct investments from the Russian Federation, according
to our estimates, exceeded $20 billion. Moreover, about $3.5
billion have been invested in the last two years alone. In turn,
the volume of Kazakh investments reached $6 billion. It's
gratifying that this is a mutual process," he said.
