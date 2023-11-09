Afreximbank Appoints Mr Haytham El Maayergi As Its Executive Vice President Of Global Trade Bank (EVP GTBA)

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) ( ) is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Haytham El Maayergi as its Executive Vice President, Global Trade Bank, succeeding Mr. Amr Kamel, former Executive Vice President, Business Development & Corporate Banking.

Mr. El Maayergi brings to this role over three decades of diverse experience, with 25 years dedicated to regional and multinational banking institutions, including Citibank, Standard Chartered Bank, and Société Générale. Throughout his career, Mr. El Maayergi has served in various capacities within global transaction banking/trade finance, corporate banking and financial institutions, retail banking, digital factory, operations, and technology departments. Mr. El Maayergi boasts a long and proven track record of structuring innovative trade finance and bilateral lending solutions, including Islamic structures, for both multinational corporations (MNCs) and large local corporates.

Moreover, Mr. El Maayergi's expertise spans multiple markets in the Middle East & North Africa, with a primary focus on Egypt and Gulf Council Countries. Additionally, Mr. El Maayergi brings abroad international perspective, having worked extensively in Asia, Europe, and the Americas during his tenure with other multinational banks.

Prof Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Mr. Haytham El Maayergi to Afreximbank as the new Executive Vice President,Global Trade Bank. This crucial appointment aligns with our strategic vision, as outlined in Strategic Plan VI. With an impressive wealth of experience, we are confident that Mr. El Maayergi will play a pivotal role in advancing our mission of fostering intra-African trade and economic integration."

In his new role, Mr. El Maayergi will lead a team managing a diverse portfolio of customers across Africa, and also will be tasked with developing a broad range of global trade banking products. This includes trade finance, syndications, and advisory and capital market services. He will also be responsible for sourcing new transaction opportunities, and managing the entire value chain for global trade banking, while mitigating associated risks. In addition, he will serve as a liaison between the President, the Board of Directors, stakeholders, and investors providing strategic direction, building relationships, and ensuring compliance with risk guidelines, a vital role pivotal for Afreximbank's and the Global Trade Bank's success.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Haytham El Maayergi, said:

“I am deeply honored to take on this

role

and embrace the significant responsibilities it entails. We have a tremendous opportunity to make

meaningful impact on global trade and economic development for Africa. I look forward to working with the team to identify new opportunities and effectively manage the entire value chain of global trade banking while ensuring rigorous risk management. I believe that together with Afreximbank's leadership, we will achieve outstanding results and propel our global trade bank portfolio to greater success."

About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra-and extra-African trade. For 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialization and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank is setting up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries to effectively participate in the AfCFTA. At the end of 2022, Afreximbank's total assets and guarantees stood at over US$31 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$5.2 billion. The Bank disbursed more than US$86 billion between 2016 and 2022. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) (A), Moody's (Baa1), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-) and Fitch (BBB). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure, (together,“the Group”).

